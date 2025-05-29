Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued May 29 at 11:37AM MDT until May 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

today at 8:44 PM
Published 11:37 AM

* WHAT…Moderate risk of heat effects expected.

* WHERE…In Idaho, Eastern Lemhi County. In Montana,
Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Lower Clark
Fork Region, and Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…This level of heat affects most individuals sensitive to
heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate
hydration. Impacts possible in some health systems and in
heat-sensitive industries.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

