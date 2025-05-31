Heat Advisory issued May 31 at 7:17AM MDT until May 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Moderate risk of heat effects expected.
* WHERE…In Idaho, Eastern Lemhi County. In Montana,
Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Lower Clark
Fork Region, and Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…This level of heat affects most individuals sensitive to
heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate
hydration. Impacts possible in some health systems and in
heat-sensitive industries.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Early-season high temperatures expected to
reach 90 to 98 degrees. Be mindful that rivers and streams
continue to flow cold, high, and fast with murky waters
potentially obscuring underwater hazards.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.