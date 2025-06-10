Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 1:57PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 156 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24
miles west of North Fork, or 29 miles west of Salmon, moving east at
25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
North Fork, Leesburg, and Shoup.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.