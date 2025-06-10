Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 2:25PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Southwest Inl, or 12 miles southeast of Arco, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Atomic City, Central Inl, Southwest Inl, Butte City, and Big
Southern Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.