Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 2:25PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 2:25 PM

At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Southwest Inl, or 12 miles southeast of Arco, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Arco, Atomic City, Central Inl, Southwest Inl, Butte City, and Big
Southern Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content