Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 3:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line

extending from near Roberts to near Rose. Movement was east at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo, Goshen, Ammon,

Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Roberts, Firth, Lewisville,

Archer, Rose, Taber, Bone, and Basalt.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.