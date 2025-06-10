Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 3:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 3:54 PM

At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line
extending from near Roberts to near Rose. Movement was east at 30
mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo, Goshen, Ammon,
Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Roberts, Firth, Lewisville,
Archer, Rose, Taber, Bone, and Basalt.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

