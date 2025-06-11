Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 11 at 1:53PM MDT until June 11 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
SVRPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…
Southeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 230 PM MDT.
* At 153 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of
Malta, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Bridge, and Sweetzer Summit.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.