Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 11 at 3:43PM MDT until June 11 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
SVRPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…
Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
Northeastern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 430 PM MDT.
* At 343 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Downey, or 9
miles northwest of Swanlake, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Downey, Arimo, Thatcher, Virginia, and
Niter.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.