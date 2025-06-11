Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 11 at 3:56PM MDT until June 11 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

SVRRIW

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Lincoln County in west central Wyoming…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest

of Freedom, which is 10 miles northeast of Wayan, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Lincoln County, including the following locations…

Alpine Airport and Etna.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.