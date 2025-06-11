Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 1:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 135 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Almo, or 17 miles east of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 35
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malta, Almo, Bridge, and City Of Rocks.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.