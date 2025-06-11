Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 1:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 135 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Almo, or 17 miles east of Oakley Reservoir, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Almo, Bridge, and City Of Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.