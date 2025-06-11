Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 1:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 137 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles northwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Springfield, Pocatello

Airport, Sterling, and Pilar Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.