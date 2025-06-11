Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 1:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 137 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles northwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Springfield, Pocatello
Airport, Sterling, and Pilar Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough
chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.