Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 3:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 9 miles east of Trail Creek Pass, or 15 miles northeast

of Sun Valley, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ketchum, Sun Valley, Mackay Reservoir, Trail Creek Pass, Copper Basin

Airport, and Twin Bridges Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.