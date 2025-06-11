Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 3:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 3:41 PM

At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 9 miles east of Trail Creek Pass, or 15 miles northeast
of Sun Valley, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Ketchum, Sun Valley, Mackay Reservoir, Trail Creek Pass, Copper Basin
Airport, and Twin Bridges Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content