Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:02PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19
miles west of Gilmore, or 27 miles east of Challis, moving northeast
at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Leadore, Big Creek Campground, and Patterson.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service

