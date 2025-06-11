Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:02PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles west of Gilmore, or 27 miles east of Challis, moving northeast

at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Leadore, Big Creek Campground, and Patterson.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.