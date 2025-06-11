Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 5:36PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Merna, which is 18 miles west of Pinedale, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Cora around 555 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

west central Wyoming.