Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 5:49PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Monida to near Spencer to near Dubois to near

Monteview. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Idmon, Spencer, Kilgore, Monteview, Monida Pass, and

Humphrey.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Idaho.