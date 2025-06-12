Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 3:26PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 324 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Rupert, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Mesonet Observations. A gust to 54 mph was reported at the
Burley Airport.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Rupert, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Minidoka, Acequia, Pilar Butte,
and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
If on or near Lake Walcott, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.