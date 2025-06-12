Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 5:13PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles south of Opal, which is 13 miles southeast of Kemmerer, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Lincoln and west central Sweetwater Counties.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 57 and 75.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.