Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 5:13PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles south of Opal, which is 13 miles southeast of Kemmerer, moving
northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Lincoln and west central Sweetwater Counties.
This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 57 and 75.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Riverton.