Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 5:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 522 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from

near King Hill to near Jerome to Filer, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Shoshone, Richfield, Dietrich, and Shoshone Ice Caves.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.