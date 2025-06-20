Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 2:32AM MDT until June 20 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated winds and low relative humidities could

lead to rapid growth of new or existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.