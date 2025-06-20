Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 2:32AM MDT until June 20 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated winds and low relative humidities could
lead to rapid growth of new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.