Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 2:32AM MDT until June 20 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated winds and low relative humidities could
lead to rapid growth of new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

