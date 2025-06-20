Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 2:34AM MDT until June 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast
Idaho.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.