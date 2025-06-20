Winter Weather Advisory issued June 20 at 12:17PM MDT until June 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected Above 6,000 feet. Likelihood of minor impacts

from snow is greater than 60 percent. Total snow accumulations up

to 4 inches. Wind gusts around 30 mph in exposed areas.

* WHERE…In IDAHO, Eastern Lemhi County, Southern Clearwater

Mountains, and Western Lemhi County. In MONTANA,

Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Butte/Blackfoot Region, and

Potomac/Seeley Lake Region.

* WHEN…From 2 AM MDT /1 AM PDT/ Saturday to noon MDT /11 AM PDT/

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect disruptions to

normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra

caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure

may occur. For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few

inconveniences to normal activities. Use caution while driving.

Increased risk of hypothermia.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.