Winter Weather Advisory issued June 20 at 2:03PM MDT until June 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected above 7500 feet elevation. Total snow
accumulations up to 8 inches. Below 7500 feet elevation, expect
snow up to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Challis/Pahsimeroi
Valleys, Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Wait for melting to
develop to reduce the risk. Those in the outdoors expecting to be
above 6500 feet elevation should be ready for winter conditions,
with three inches or more above the 7500 foot elevation.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.