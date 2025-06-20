Winter Weather Advisory issued June 20 at 2:03PM MDT until June 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected above 7500 feet elevation. Total snow
accumulations up to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Centennial Mountains –
Island Park.
* WHEN…From midnight Saturday Night to 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Also, those recreating
in the higher elevations should be prepared for winter weather
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.