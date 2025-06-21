Freeze Warning issued June 21 at 12:51PM MDT until June 23 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could damage sensitive vegetation and possibly unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHAT…Low temperatures 26 to 30, with readings as low as 23 around Bondurant.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.