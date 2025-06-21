Skip to Content
Freeze Warning issued June 21 at 12:51PM MDT until June 23 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Low temperatures 26 to 30, with readings as low as 23
around Bondurant.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, South Lincoln County, Star Valley, Upper
Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…From midnight Sunday Night to 8 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could damage sensitive vegetation and
possibly unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

