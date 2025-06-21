Lake Wind Advisory issued June 21 at 1:42PM MDT until June 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory tonight, west wind 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. For the Lake Wind Advisory Saturday,
southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 5 PM MDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.