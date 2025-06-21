Skip to Content
Alerts

Lake Wind Advisory issued June 21 at 1:42PM MDT until June 22 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 1:42 PM

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory tonight, west wind 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. For the Lake Wind Advisory Saturday,
southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 5 PM MDT
Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content