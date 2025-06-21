Lake Wind Advisory issued June 21 at 2:35AM MDT until June 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected
for American Falls Reservoir.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir on the Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.