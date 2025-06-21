Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued June 21 at 1:45PM MDT until June 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected to accumulate above 7500 feet elevation.
Total snow accumulations up to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Centennial Mountains –
Island Park.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially in the
backcountry. Those recreating in the higher elevations should be
prepared for winter weather conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

