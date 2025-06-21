Winter Weather Advisory issued June 21 at 2:47AM MDT until June 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 2 to 10 inches above 7500 feet

and a trace to 2 inches below 7500 feet.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Challis/Pahsimeroi

Valleys, Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially in the

backcountry. Those recreating in the higher elevations should be

prepared for winter weather conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.