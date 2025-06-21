Winter Weather Advisory issued June 21 at 2:47AM MDT until June 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches above 7500 feet
and a trace to 2 inches below 7500 feet.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Centennial Mountains –
Island Park.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially in the
backcountry. Those recreating in the higher elevations should be
prepared for winter weather conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.