Winter Weather Advisory issued June 21 at 6:45PM MDT until June 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected Above 6,000 feet. Likelihood of minor impacts
from snow is greater than 60 percent. Total snow accumulations up
to 4 inches. Wind gusts around 30 mph in exposed areas.
* WHERE…In IDAHO, Eastern Lemhi County, Southern Clearwater
Mountains, and Western Lemhi County. In MONTANA,
Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Butte/Blackfoot Region, and
Potomac/Seeley Lake Region.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect disruptions to
normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra
caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure
may occur. For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few
inconveniences to normal activities. Use caution while driving.
Increased risk of hypothermia.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.