Lake Wind Advisory issued June 22 at 1:17PM MDT until June 22 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory on American Falls Reservoir,

west wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Frost

Advisory, temperatures as low as 28 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain. Limited areas will get below 32

degrees. Those colder areas include the area surrounding Aberdeen,

Sterling, and Springfield. Other areas will cool to the 33 to 36

degree range.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MDT this afternoon.

For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost could harm sensitive

outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left

uncovered.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.