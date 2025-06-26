Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 245 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong
thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of North Fork, or 10 miles north of
Salmon, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Lemhi
County.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.