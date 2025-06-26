Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Lemhi County. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 245 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of North Fork, or 10 miles north of Salmon, moving northeast at 20 mph.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.