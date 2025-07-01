Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 3:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 303 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Irwin

to 10 miles west of Palisades Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir, Irwin, and Alpine Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.