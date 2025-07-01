Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 3:07PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21

miles southwest of Salmon, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Leesburg, Cobalt, and Williams Lake.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.