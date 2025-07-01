Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 3:34PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21
miles north of Challis, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half-inch size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Morgan Creek Summit and Cobalt.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service

