Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 5:40PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles north of Gibbonsville, or 35 miles southeast of Hamilton,

moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sula, Fishtrap, and Lost Trail Pass.

This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 1, and between

mile markers 3 and 19.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.