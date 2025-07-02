Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 3:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 337 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington,

and Fish Haven.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.