Red Flag Warning issued July 3 at 1:17AM MDT until July 3 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR IDAHO FIRE ZONE 413 FOR SCATTERED

THUNDERSTORMS…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM

this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch

is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the

afternoon. Gusty and erratic winds are expected near

thunderstorms. Frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…25 to 45 mph possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.