Red Flag Warning issued July 3 at 1:17AM MDT until July 3 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR IDAHO FIRE ZONE 413 FOR SCATTERED
THUNDERSTORMS…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM
this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon. Gusty and erratic winds are expected near
thunderstorms. Frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…25 to 45 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

National Weather Service

