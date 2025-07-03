Red Flag Warning issued July 3 at 8:24AM MDT until July 3 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR IDAHO FIRE ZONES 413 AND 427 FOR SCATTERED
THUNDERSTORMS…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon. Gusty and erratic winds are expected near
thunderstorms. Frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…25 to 45 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.