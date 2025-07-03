Red Flag Warning issued July 3 at 8:24AM MDT until July 3 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR IDAHO FIRE ZONES 413 AND 427 FOR SCATTERED
THUNDERSTORMS…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM
this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon. Gusty and erratic winds are expected near
thunderstorms. Frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…25 to 45 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.