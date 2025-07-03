Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued July 3 at 8:24AM MDT until July 3 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 8:24 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR IDAHO FIRE ZONES 413 AND 427 FOR SCATTERED
THUNDERSTORMS…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM
this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon. Gusty and erratic winds are expected near
thunderstorms. Frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…25 to 45 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content