Red Flag Warning issued July 3 at 8:24AM MDT until July 3 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR IDAHO FIRE ZONES 413 AND 427 FOR SCATTERED

THUNDERSTORMS…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM

this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the

afternoon. Gusty and erratic winds are expected near

thunderstorms. Frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…25 to 45 mph possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.