Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 700 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Gibbonsville, or 35 miles north of Salmon, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lost Trail Pass.

This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 8.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.