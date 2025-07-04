Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 3:55PM MDT until July 4 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
SVRPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 430 PM MDT.
* At 354 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast
of Almo, or 24 miles south of Malta, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Bridge.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.