Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 3:55PM MDT until July 4 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 354 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast
of Almo, or 24 miles south of Malta, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…
Bridge.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

