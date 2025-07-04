Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 4:11PM MDT until July 4 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 410 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, or 10 miles east of American Falls, moving

northeast at 30 MPH.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Pocatello Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your

observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via

phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.