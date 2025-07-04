Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 4:18PM MDT until July 4 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 417 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cold Water Rest

Area, or 11 miles southwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 30 MPH.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include…

Neeley, Cold Water Rest Area, and Massacre Rocks.

This includes portions of Interstate 86. Dangerous driving

conditions are likely under the storm core!

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your

observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via

phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.