Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 4:23PM MDT until July 4 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 4:23 PM

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho…
Eastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 423 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast
of Malta, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…
Malta, Bridge, and Sublett Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content