Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 4:23PM MDT until July 4 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
SVRPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho…
Eastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 515 PM MDT.
* At 423 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast
of Malta, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Malta, Bridge, and Sublett Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.