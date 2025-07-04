Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 4:25PM MDT until July 4 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 424 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located west of Pocatello,

moving northeast at 30 MPH.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Pocatello Airport.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your

observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via

phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.