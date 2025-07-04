Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 4:32PM MDT until July 4 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

North central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

East central Power County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 430 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern

Pocatello, moving northeast at 35 MPH.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Chubbuck, and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.

This includes portions of Interstate 86, Interstate 15, and Highway

30. Dangerous driving conditions are possible due to large hail and

torrential rainfall!

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your

observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via

phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.