Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 1:46PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Togwotee Pass to Willow

Lake to 16 miles west of Farson. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Pinedale, Boulder, Fremont Lake, New Fork Lake, Willow Lake, and

Half Moon Lake around 150 PM MDT.

Squaretop Mountain and Boulder Lake around 155 PM MDT.

Union Pass around 200 PM MDT.

Gannett Peak and Fremont Peak around 205 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.