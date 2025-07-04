Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 3:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Neeley, moving northeast at 30 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH, pea to dime size hail, and
lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, and
Massacre Rocks.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building, or a
vehicle if no building is available.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough
chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.