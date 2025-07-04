Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 4:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, or 8 miles east of American Falls,

moving northeast at 30 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Pocatello Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building, or a

vehicle if no building is available.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your

observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via

phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.